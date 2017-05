Home New Appointments Details NEW APPOINTMENTS Menino D’Souza, Director of Department of Tourism, Government of Goa D’Souza who is also the Goa Excise Commissioner will hold Additional Charge of the post as Director of Tourism following the appointment of Sanjeev Gauns as Director of Vigilance. D’Souza is an officer of the Goa Civil Service Cadre and has been the Goa Excise Commissioner since 2012. D’Souza who is also the Goa Excise Commissioner will hold Additional Charge of the post as Director of Tourism following the appointment of Sanjeev Gauns as Director of Vigilance. D’Souza is an officer of the Goa Civil Service Cadre and has been the Goa Excise Commissioner since 2012.

