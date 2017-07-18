Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home New Appointments Details NEW APPOINTMENTS Michael Kwon, Director - India, Korea Tourism Organisation K won will be heading the India office for next three years. Previously, he was working as the Director of International Tourism Strategy team at Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) head office.



He was also the Deputy Director of KTO Chicago office between 2005 & 2007 and successfully established KTO office in Jakarta in 2011. Kwon has been associated with KTO for 25 years. He is also a certified Public Labor Attorney in Korea. Kwon has all-round exposure across different verticals of KTO like HR, Planning & Coordination, Inbound Marketing & Performance Evaluation.



