NEW APPOINTMENTS

Friday, 26 May, 2017, 17 : 12 PM [IST]

RezLive.com appoints Zaheer Abbas Jeddy as National Sales Head – India
RezLive.com, Zaheer Abbas Jeddy, India, UAE, sales, business development, client management, people management, travel industry Jeddy comes with more than 10 years of experience in travel industry and was earlier based at the Dubai Office (international headquarters) to look after sales/business development in UAE.
In his previous assignments, he has played key roles in sales/business development in organisations based out of Middle East and India. Jeddy comes with a rich experience in sales and has managed teams to drive business. With his proficiency in sales, business generation, client management & people management, he aims to take RezLive.com platform to the next level by scaling up business and client management in India.
 
