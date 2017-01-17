Home New Appointments Details NEW APPOINTMENTS Vikas Sheth, Country Manager, India, VisitBritian He will be based in Mumbai (VisitBritain’s new headquarters in India) from February onwards. He has over 9 years’ experience with technology, brand marketing and digital strategy consulting. Having worked with Fortune 500 clients in the FMCG, Fashion, Consumer, Electronics & Technology sectors, he brings a good understanding of brand management, digital strategy, omni-channel consumer experience and real-time data analytics. Vikas holds an MBA with a major in Strategic Management & Marketing from IE Business School, Spain.

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter