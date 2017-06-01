 
NEW APPOINTMENTS

Thursday, 01 June, 2017, 15 : 30 PM [IST]

Vinay Dube, CEO, Jet Airways India Ltd.
Dube is currently Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific with Delta Air Lines Inc. During his decade-long career at Delta, Dube helped the airline profitably expand its Asia-Pacific business. Dube will be responsible for strengthening the airline’s overall business performance and its position in the domestic and international markets. He will also head the airline’s executive management team that has been tasked by the board of directors to drive the company’s growth and future strategy by leveraging its partnership with equity partner Etihad Airways.
 
