Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS 62% millenials in India book through OTAs: Expedia Millennial Survey 2017 Expedia, an Online Travel Agent (OTA), released the results of the 2017 millennial survey, an annual study of millennials across multiple countries and continents. The survey highlights that 62% of the Indian millennials prefer to book their tickets through an OTA whereas 19% of them prefer to book through airline and/or hotel websites directly. According to the survey, 34% of the millennials are most likely to travel to Asia within next five years whereas 18% of them would travel to Europe.



Manmeet Ahluwalia, Head-Marketing, Expedia India said, “According to Expedia Millennial Survey 2017, great deals and customisation are the keywords for millennials. Over 56% register with online travel agencies to avail exclusive discounts and 47% millennials do so to receive personalised packages and deals. The cash and deal savvy Indian millennial is also eventually moving towards loyalty programs, where-in 33% have used loyalty points for bookings and over 45% would like to use it in future."



He also added that they are also picking up, when it comes to crypto currency like Bitcoins, with 12% having used bitcoins already and 41% would like to use it in future. Going against the popular fad of solo travel, the Indian millennials prefer to travel to spend quality time with family (50% - Multigenerational), partner (42%), friends (37%), Children (20%) or alone (7%). Getaway from work (50%) and busting stress (46%), remain the highest motivation factors for millennials to travel, he stated.

