62% millenials in India book through OTAs: Expedia Millennial Survey 2017

Expedia, an Online Travel Agent (OTA), released the
results of the 2017 millennial survey, an annual study of millennials
across multiple countries and continents. The survey highlights that 62%
of the Indian millennials prefer to book their tickets through an OTA
whereas 19% of them prefer to book through airline and/or hotel websites
directly. According to the survey, 34% of the millennials are most
likely to travel to Asia within next five years whereas 18% of them
would travel to Europe.
Manmeet Ahluwalia, Head-Marketing, Expedia India said,
“According to Expedia Millennial Survey 2017, great deals and
customisation are the keywords for millennials. Over 56% register with
online travel agencies to avail exclusive discounts and 47% millennials
do so to receive personalised packages and deals. The cash and deal
savvy Indian millennial is also eventually moving towards loyalty
programs, where-in 33% have used loyalty points for bookings and over
45% would like to use it in future."
He also added that they are also picking up, when it
comes to crypto currency like Bitcoins, with 12% having used bitcoins
already and 41% would like to use it in future. Going against the
popular fad of solo travel, the Indian millennials prefer to travel to
spend quality time with family (50% - Multigenerational), partner (42%),
friends (37%), Children (20%) or alone (7%). Getaway from work (50%)
and busting stress (46%), remain the highest motivation factors for
millennials to travel, he stated.