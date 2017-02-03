Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Apartments & vacation rentals attract best reviews: Booking.com In the latest edition of Booking.com 2016 Guest Review Awards, vacation rental options such as apartments, holiday homes and villas top the list of properties earning a highly-coveted perfect 10 review score this year, making up more than 70% of the 486 accommodations to receive the distinction.



This is not surprising as according to recent research from Booking.com, 70% of people say they have the best time while travelling when they can make themselves at home, with 59% sharing that they like to feel a personal connection with their host or the staff at the accommodation.



Simultaneously, In India, 1858 properties, from all types, received the award, with an overall average score of 8.4 in guest reviews. Among these, Hotels, Resorts, Bed and Breakfast, homestays and Guest houses are reflecting continued global increase in the demand for holiday rentals. Sujan Rajmahal Palace, Jaipur has become the only Indian property to score a perfect 10. Other properties to earn review score of 9.5 and above in India are Shimla View Home, Shimla; Periyar Inn, Thekkadi; Casa Da Praia, Candolim; Alleppey Beach Garden, Alleppey; Pinnacle Holiday Home, Arpora etc.



Based on over 110 million reviews, this year 355,535 properties in 205 countries and territories are being recognised with Italy (53,005), the United States (24,761), France (23,003), Germany (18,221), Spain (18,037), the UK (16,514), Austria (12,659), Greece (12,439), Croatia (12,219), and Poland (10,399) taking home the most awards.



"With more than 110 million guest reviews on our platform, we not only help guide travellers to find their perfect stays, but empower our accommodation partners to stay up-to-date with evolving customer expectations, including what travellers appreciate most about their property, as well as what can potentially be improved," said Remco van Zanten, Global Director of Partner Services, Booking.com.



