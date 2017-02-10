STRATEGY

Average trip duration of Indian travellers 7 days: Kayak Travel search engine, Kayak announced the latest travel trends and hottest destinations for Indian Travellers for the first half of 2017. The data is based on the search data results from Kayak website for the travel period of 2016 and the first 6 months of 2017. Be it leisure or business travel, the data showed that in 2016, the average trip duration for Indians was 7 days. Travellers from Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad displayed longer average trip duration as compared to travellers from Pune and Jaipur.



The average travel duration for Ahmedabad was 11 days, followed by Mumbai and Hyderabad with an average travel duration of 8 days. Kayak indicated New York, Dubai and London as the top three destinations that were explored by Indian’s in 2016.



The other destinations include Singapore, San Francisco, Bangkok and Goa. While New York, Dubai and Bangkok feature in the top searched destinations for the first half of 2017, destinations such as Amsterdam, Athens and Male are the top 3 trending destinations amongst travellers. Amsterdam remains a hot destination with a 283% increase in the volumes of searches, with Athens taking the second spot with a 185% percent and Male at third spot with 117% increased volume in searches by Indian travellers. The search highlighted that Indians are willing to take an extra holiday and begin their journey’s on Friday as compared to waiting till Sunday. Friday’s remained the most popular journey start day for Indians with Saturday coming to a close second choice.



The data also interestingly pointed out that Indians like to make their search queries at noon, with the popular search hour staying to be 12:30 to 1:30 pm. However, in Cities like Mumbai and Kolkata, the search hour was indicated to be 3:30 to 4:30 pm, which also was the second most preferred timing for the Indians to make travel plans and book their tickets. The least preferred time for Indians was revealed to be from 4:40 – 5:30 pm.



As for 2016, Indians made fairly articulated travel plans with the average of 30- 32 days before their trips. Travellers from Kolkata made bookings 45 days prior to the trip, which was the longest lead time to travel, compared to other India travellers analysed in this report. Bookings from Jaipur and Hyderabad showed a relatively less number of days, with an average of 24-25 days prior to their trips.



Abhijit Mishra, Country Manager-India, Kayak said, "Indian travellers today are more travel conscious than ever. Over the past few months, we have observed that they are willing and keen to explore newer destinations beyond the normative. We saw a lot of interest being built for destinations like Amsterdam, Athens and Male becoming popular. These three key destinations garnered over 283%, 185% and 117% increased volume in search queries respectively. As for travel planning, we saw that Indian travellers continue to plan their travel well in advance. The most interesting nugget of information however was on the search timings. Indian travellers seem to make travel searches mostly during noon."



