Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Bengaluru-based Sociotrips recognised by Facebook Sociotrips is a revolutionary tech startup from Bengaluru that has recently been identified by Facebook's startup program as one to keep an eye on. 'FbStart' is a global program designed to identify ground-breaking mobile startups and help them build and grow their apps. Thanks to its 'Superior App Development' and 'Continued Growth Potential', two weeks post launch was all the time required for FbStart to take interest in the concept and award Sociotrips with support in future development and marketing.



The app brings together individuals who cherish the excitement of something new, and who value sharing those experiences with like-minded others. Sociotrips allows users to indulge in their joy for networking and meeting new people, through effortless and enjoyable group travel experiences. Based on profiles linked to an existing social media account, users are required to 'Nominate' individuals they would like to travel with, while hoping to be 'Nominated' themselves, by others. They must ensure their profile is interesting enough, in order to receive enough nominations to be selected for a trip. As a networking platform, Sociotrips encourages real world engagement instead of virtual interactions through chats, IM's, etc.



Through his brainchild 'Sociotrips', Founder Shakeeb Ahmed hopes to introduce the public to a new breed of adventure - one that welcomes individuals out of their comfort zone, and embraces them with the company of like-minded travel enthusiasts. Sociotrips is now available for download on the Google Play Store and will shortly be available on the Apple iTunes Store. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter