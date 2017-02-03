Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Bigbreaks.com to launch its mobile app by Feb end BigBreaks.com, one of the latest entrants in the Online Travel Agent (OTA) domain, will move a step ahead in providing innovative services as it will soon launch its mobile app for its customers on Android and iOS platforms. The launch of the mobile app is expected by the end of February.



Presently concentrating on expanding their presence in Delhi and NCR market, Kapil Goswamy, CEO and MD, Bigbreaks.com said, “As a travel portal it is our responsibility to offer the latest products and untouched destinations and activities to our customers. The mobile app will help us reach out to the tech-savvy generation and by offering experiential tours to far away European countries as well the Americas. We are also trying to change the traditional travel trends of travelling to Dubai, Singapore, Thailand and other popular destinations.”



Simultaneously, Bigbreaks.com is working towards providing assistance in cruise integration which Goswamy claims to be done for the first time by any OTA alongside providing insurance integration as well.



Another latest product offered on this travel portal’s website is the Travel Gift Card in which one can get gift various denominations in the form of travel card from INR 1,100 to 21,000. The company has also partnered with ICICI bank and HDFC bank to provide its customers an ease in doing transactions. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter