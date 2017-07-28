Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Cleartrip calls for sharing hyperlocal travel experiences with Cleartrip Stories Cleartrip, an Online Travel Agent (OTA) and leisure activities platform has now launched its new feature Cleartrip Stories, offering users a chance to discover and engage in hyperlocal leisure experiences. An extension of its previously launched feature Local, Cleartrip Stories goes beyond regular tourist itineraries to give users in-depth insights into local experiences in their own city or when they are travelling.



Cleartrip Stories features restaurant reviews, travel guides for popular and offbeat destinations, quick getaways, stories about the latest happenings in town, or about unexplored places and activities in any city by travel bloggers and enthusiasts sharing their knowledge and experiences. Users can easily access the Cleartrip Stories page on the website or app, bookmark stories and easily share them with friends and family.



Commenting on the feature, Anand Kandadai, EVP, Cleartrip Local, Spokesperson at, Cleartrip said, "Every experience in our life is a story waiting to be told and Cleartrip Stories offers just the place for travellers to share all of their amazing stories and experiences. Cities like Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai are well-known for their social, cultural and culinary vibrancy and there is a whole new breed of young individuals looking for offbeat experiences when it comes to food, music, art entertainment and travel. Cleartrip Stories is the ultimate platform for young, discerning users to satiate all their local exploration needs, while travelling or in their home city."



