Cleartrip rolls out new in-app feature of Instant Search to ease hotel bookings

Cleartrip, an Online Travel Agent (OTA), has
announced the launch of ‘Cleartrip Instant Search’ for its mobile app on
both Android and iOS platforms. The new and improved search feature is
aimed at significantly reducing the time taken to search and book hotel
rooms on the Cleartrip mobile app.
The feature of ‘Cleartrip Instant Search’ is innovative yet
simple. Go to the hotel search form, select the city/locality and enter
your dates. The search is fired in the background and the number of
hotels that match your criteria shows up in the “Show hotels” button.
Click on the “Show hotels” button and your results are served instantly!
Speaking on the announcement, Subramanya Sharma, CMO and Head of
Products, Cleartrip, said, “At Cleartrip, we’ve always aimed to make
travel decisions fast and easy for our users. Today, when time-strapped
travellers are seeking on-the-go options for planning travel, showing
the most relevant accommodation results in the shortest time span is
integral to optimising the booking experience, particularly on mobile,
which is where most of the traffic comes at the present time. This
thought has led to the launch of Cleartrip ‘Instant Search’ feature on
our mobile app. We believe that the time a traveller spends making
holiday plans is precious, and making every second, that a Cleartrip
user spends on our app, count is a priority for us.”