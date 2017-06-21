Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Cleartrip rolls out new in-app feature of Instant Search to ease hotel bookings Cleartrip, an Online Travel Agent (OTA), has announced the launch of ‘Cleartrip Instant Search’ for its mobile app on both Android and iOS platforms. The new and improved search feature is aimed at significantly reducing the time taken to search and book hotel rooms on the Cleartrip mobile app.



The feature of ‘Cleartrip Instant Search’ is innovative yet simple. Go to the hotel search form, select the city/locality and enter your dates. The search is fired in the background and the number of hotels that match your criteria shows up in the “Show hotels” button. Click on the “Show hotels” button and your results are served instantly!



Speaking on the announcement, Subramanya Sharma, CMO and Head of Products, Cleartrip, said, "At Cleartrip, we've always aimed to make travel decisions fast and easy for our users. Today, when time-strapped travellers are seeking on-the-go options for planning travel, showing the most relevant accommodation results in the shortest time span is integral to optimising the booking experience, particularly on mobile, which is where most of the traffic comes at the present time. This thought has led to the launch of Cleartrip 'Instant Search' feature on our mobile app. We believe that the time a traveller spends making holiday plans is precious, and making every second, that a Cleartrip user spends on our app, count is a priority for us."



