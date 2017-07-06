Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Cleartrip selected as one of the 10 winners of CX Visionary Award Cleartrip was one of ten global industry leaders – selected from over 100 nominations – to bag the CX Visionary Award at the 12th annual Genesys Customer Innovation Awards held in Brussels, Belgium between June 7 and 9, 2017.



The Genesys Customer Innovation Awards recognize industry leaders who have achieved exceptional customer experience levels and offer remarkable customer service innovation and transformation. CX17 is the annual conference that gathers together the strongest ecosystem of solutions, customers, partners, and technology, pushing the boundaries and future of customer experience. The conference this year focused on exploring the importance of providing the human touch in an increasingly digital world.



Speaking on the achievement, Subramanya Sharma, CMO, Cleartrip said, "Driving highly compelling and sophisticated customer experience is one of the fundamental objectives at Cleartrip. To be adjudged among the top ten global champions honoured for customer experience initiatives and be acknowledged as a visionary by Genesys, which offers one of the world's foremost customer experience platforms, is a truly remarkable accomplishment. We are extremely confident that this achievement will spur a whole new level of customer- centric innovation in the organisation, further bolstering Cleartrip's stance as the most sought-after travel partner among customers in the online travel space."



