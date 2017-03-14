Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Ezeego1 invites aspiring entrepreneurs to join their new Franchise Program Ezeego1, has introduced a new alliance program calling out entrepreneurs for franchise partnerships across India. Ezeego1’s unique franchise/ business partnership program aims to give entrepreneurs an opportunity to own and operate a franchise successfully, leveraging the brand’s knowledge and expertise.



Commenting on this new program, Neelu Singh, CEO & Director, Ezeego1 said, “We continue to build on our success of introducing innovation in our franchise network programs. Our new franchise partnership program is a great opportunity for qualified individuals to own a business and be involved in the core of the activities while taking benefits from Ezeego1’s collective market expertise. Ezeego1’s management experience, training and support lay a solid foundation, upon which a franchise owner can build and sustain a successful business, at low costs.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter