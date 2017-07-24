Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Ezeego1.com expands its presence in Mumbai Ezeego1.com, a global travel market place, opened a new franchise store at Charni Road, Mumbai, to cater to the growing travel demands in South Mumbai.



Managed by Pranit Shah, the outlet will provide a bouquet of travel services from leading travel suppliers from India and overseas. Services like flight tickets, hotels, packages, rail and cruise holidays are provided on a single platform from a diverse mix of travel suppliers offering best in class offerings and services.



Speaking at the launch, Neelu Singh, CEO & Director, Ezeego1, said, “Distribution is the key to success in the growing travel market and the opening of our new franchise will help us gain a foothold in this market. Our offerings are curated from a slew of travel aggregators and we enable and distribute it through our platform.’’



Ezeego1 will provide the franchisee with an active marketing, technical and store development support. The marketing activity will include print and radio advertising, attractive and preferential commercials. Store development support will include store designing to reinforce the brand’s look and feel. Training and technical support will be provided to all franchisee staff to effectively address the changing technology and enhance customer interface.



Travellers can choose from a wide variety of group tour summer packages to domestic destinations like Ladakh, Andaman, Sikkim, Himachal, Goa and Kashmir and international destinations like Europe, South Africa, Dubai, Thailand, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Singapore, amongst many others. The store will also offer only- veg tours for travellers who have a vegetarian or Jain food preference.



