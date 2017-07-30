Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Goomo enables hotel booking feature on its website Soon to launch data-driven curation & recommendation features Goomo, an omni-channel travel-tech company has launched the hotel booking feature to provide accommodation booking solution to its customers. Consumers can now choose from an extensive range of accommodation options, comprising 50,000 domestic hotels and 3,00,000+ international hotels across different price ranges, star ratings, and property types.



Goomo will also extend exclusive launch offer to customers; they can book one night and get another night’s stay free on select hotel chains for limited period. Considering the series of long weekends coming up in August, there is anticipation that the spike in traffic for hotel bookings on its website will be positive. There is also an incentive customers look for as cash back deals on hotel booking; Goomo is offering 10% cash back on any hotel booked on its website as a part of its launch offer.



Commenting on the launch, Varun Gupta, CEO, Goomo said, “Hotel bookings on Goomo are the next step towards providing consumers all options while booking their travel. The breadth of our hotel partnerships and simple user interface will make it easy for users to find hotels of their choice both in India and internationally.”



Goomo will soon launch a feature that will recommend hotels to customers from handpicked, curated hotels based on their hyper location and geo targeted data. Goomo recommended hotels will ensure guaranteed check-in, best rates, and transparent information on hotels and enhanced virtual tours for listed properties. Goomo has undertaken several global and local partnerships to enhance product choices and simplify travel bookings for users.



