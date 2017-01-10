Holiday App Travkart introduces a Refer & Earn program

With a vision to promote its exceptional travel
experiences to everyone, Travkart.com, a comprehensive travel service
portal by Holidays by Sahibji Pvt. Ltd. has introduced a new ‘Refer and
Earn’ program.
As a part of this unique referral program, both the
referrer and the referred person who signs up on the Travkart website or
mobile app will be rewarded with TravCash in their Travkart wallet to
use the same to book trips.
To enroll in this program, new users can start with signing up
on the Travkart website or mobile app and earn INR 2000 TravCash. They
will earn an additional INR 2000 when their friend downloads the app
when referred and INR 1000 when they make their first booking. At the
same time, the friend (or the referee) gets INR 2000 as promotional
bonus in their wallet as TravCash.
Once a user refers Travkart to his/her friends, he/she will get
updates from TravKart and a unique referral code whenever the referee
installs the app and makes any bookings.