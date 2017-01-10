 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home OTAs Details

OTAS

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017, 19 : 00 PM [IST]

Holiday App Travkart introduces a Refer & Earn program
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
With a vision to promote its exceptional travel experiences to everyone, Travkart.com, a comprehensive travel service portal by Holidays by Sahibji Pvt. Ltd. has introduced a new ‘Refer and Earn’ program.

As a part of this unique referral program, both the referrer and the referred person who signs up on the Travkart website or mobile app will be rewarded with TravCash in their Travkart wallet to use the same to book trips.

To enroll in this program, new users can start with signing up on the Travkart website or mobile app and earn INR 2000 TravCash. They will earn an additional INR 2000 when their friend downloads the app when referred and INR 1000 when they make their first booking. At the same time, the friend (or the referee) gets INR 2000 as promotional bonus in their wallet as TravCash.

Once a user refers Travkart to his/her friends, he/she will get updates from TravKart and a unique referral code whenever the referee installs the app and makes any bookings.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd