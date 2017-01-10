Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Holiday App Travkart introduces a Refer & Earn program With a vision to promote its exceptional travel experiences to everyone, Travkart.com, a comprehensive travel service portal by Holidays by Sahibji Pvt. Ltd. has introduced a new ‘Refer and Earn’ program.



As a part of this unique referral program, both the referrer and the referred person who signs up on the Travkart website or mobile app will be rewarded with TravCash in their Travkart wallet to use the same to book trips.



To enroll in this program, new users can start with signing up on the Travkart website or mobile app and earn INR 2000 TravCash. They will earn an additional INR 2000 when their friend downloads the app when referred and INR 1000 when they make their first booking. At the same time, the friend (or the referee) gets INR 2000 as promotional bonus in their wallet as TravCash.



Once a user refers Travkart to his/her friends, he/she will get updates from TravKart and a unique referral code whenever the referee installs the app and makes any bookings.



