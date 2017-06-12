Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS In-Destination App - Guiddoo raises USD 3lakh in pre-series A funding Guiddoo, an in-destination brand has raised funding of USD 300,000 in Pre-Series A funding by existing investors Pawan Borle & Nirmal Singh as well as new investors including Manish Prasad, Vineet Varma, Nick Haulkoury, and Abhai S. Rao.



The brand will utilise the funds to support product and technology development through their newly opened technology & data unit based in Pune as well as focus on building pan-India distribution for its tours & activities & holidays products.



Guiddoo offers unique and targeted experiences with content across 15 destinations that is available to Indian International Travelers through institutional partners like Cleartrip and Yatra, 2000+ travel agent partners as well as its web and mobile products. The company has already handled over 10,000+ Customers with 40,000+ activities in the past year across its destinations.



This has resulted in Guiddoo seeing a 12X growth in revenue in the last year and is forecasting another 10X in sales turnover in the next 12 months. Since it is a selective aggregator that has strong ground control leading to unique and consistent experiences bringing a high level of assurance to a traveller’s trip.



Vineet Budki, Co-Founder and CEO, Guiddoo, commented, “Guiddoo has seen a strong 12X growth in the past 1-year post its pivot into the In-Destination Experience Model which is an estimated market of $20Bn annually. With further strong growth projected, we believe the required funds will help us become a significant player in the Indian Outbound Traveller segment, where our focus is to provide great new experiences with an assurance of service quality to Indian Outbound Travellers through extensive use of technology and ground relationships. We are excited to welcome Manish, Nick, Vineet and Abhai as investors in Guiddoo and will surely build a valuable travel brand for Indian travellers.”



Founded in 2014 by Nidhi Varma, Vineet Budki, Prashant Choudhary and Biswajeet Karmakar, Guiddoo started as a tour guiding app but pivoted last year into an In-Destination platform offering Tours & Activities, Dining, Shopping and Entertainment options for the Indian International Traveller.



