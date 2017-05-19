Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS ixigo’s user registration increases by 24% post Truecaller SDK integration The partnership between ixigo and Truecaller in February, 2016 to integrate Truecaller SDK on ixigo’s trains & flights app has helped users to simply use their Truecaller phone number identity based credentials for a one-touch sign-up into the app, leading to a 24% increase in user registration rate.



The number based on-boarding and verification process has significantly reduced friction in the user signup process. All users verified with Truecaller globally and sign up to ixigo get to overcome the hassle of having to manually fill in user details, as Truecaller does that for them.



Commenting on this impact, Rajnish Kumar, CTO & Co-Founder, ixigo said, "By integrating ixigo apps with Truecaller SDK we are solving many problems at once and enhancing our overall user experience journey. With Truecaller our users from anywhere around the world no longer need to go through the tedious OTP (One Time Password) sms verification step or key in ISD codes and mobile numbers to sign up. It’s simple, one-touch and a key enabler in enhancing our in-app user experience.”



“It is our constant endeavour to help our partners to stay ahead and at the same time offer our consumers a simple and seamless experience when it comes to user on-boarding and verification in mobile and web services of their choice. Phone numbers are the primary identity across growth markets led by India. It is exciting to see the growth which the Truecaller platform has enabled ixigo to achieve.” said Priyam Bose, Director, Worldwide Developer Relations, Truecaller.

