Online Travel Agent GoFro completes one year of operations

GoFro completes one year of operations One year back, in June 2016, Bonavita Technologies launched a travel marketplace GoFro, an Online Travel Agent (OTA) for personalized and fixed packages. A year later, GoFro has been a remarkable story with 10k+ happy customers.



GoFro was started by Amitabh Misra, with a vision to make holiday travel simpler for the ever increasing number of Indian travellers. The company since its inception has been proving its mettle with 1.5mn+ unique visitors on the website and an addition of 100+ suppliers.



In order to make the booking experience more interactive and convenient, GoFro also launched its action oriented messenger service called the GoFro Messenger that enables customers to interact with destination experts over an itinerary and customize their plan in a live environment.



Travellers can easily compare fixed packages from all leading travel companies including Yatra, MakeMyTrip, Paras Holidays, Contiki, Byond, and many more making GoFro a preferred choice for customers looking for fixed packages.



Speaking on the occasion, Misra said, “It is just the beginning of this journey and there is much more to come. We will continue adding more travel partners and destinations to serve every Indian traveller and in next one year, we aim to serve more than 50,000 travellers with a network of 1000+ travel advisors.”



GoFro is bullish on expansion and will be adding more destinations to its current network in the months to come. In a market like India, travel advisors are very important and GoFro through its operations has now become a platform which is empowering smaller travel agents to increase the reach and expand their customer base.



