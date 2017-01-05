Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS redBus launches new Bus Hire feature across 7 Indian cities redBus, an online bus ticket booking platform, has launched new Bus Hire service. This product has been introduced to provide customers seeking to hire buses, mini-buses or tempo-travellers, with a one-stop access to leading chartered bus providers in a particular city who offer best-in-class vehicles and superior service quality.



The platform gives transparent and all-inclusive prices along with value added information such as bus photos and convenient payment options to help customers make an informed and suitable choice.



This service is presently available in seven cities across India- Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Ahmedabad and is soon being extended to other towns.



The range of vehicles that customers can choose from is very extensive, and includes luxury buses, regular buses, mini buses, tempo travellers and cars.



Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus.in commented, “Often group travel such as corporate outings, weddings and pilgrimages require a full vehicle to be hired. There was no easy way for travellers to connect with multiple vehicle providers to hire a bus of their choice. With our new Bus Hire product, we aim to simplify the process by providing customers with a customised, transparent and quick method of evaluating and choosing among different vehicle options. For charter bus operators, it opens up another avenue for attracting customers and growing their business.”



Once a customer provides basic details of his or her desired trip, the bus operators on redBus Bus Hire platform respond with quotations that are transparent and all-inclusive. The base fare, driver charges, tolls, permit fees and taxes are all specified in the quotations. Customers can also view images of the bus before they confirm a booking. Customers can pay for the bus online in two tranches with an option to pay 25% upfront to confirm the booking and the balance amount a few days before the start of their journey.



Incepted in 2006, redBus brings together over 2,000 bus operators across 100,000 routes.



