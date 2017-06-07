Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS TravelTriangle achieves unit economics profitability as of March 2017 TravelTriangle, a travel marketplace has set yet another benchmark, achieving unit economics profitability (earning revenues on every transaction post marketing, payment gateway, support & ops cost) and securing a gross marginal value of INR 350+ crore as of March 2017.



The company became Contribution Margin Net Marketing (CMNM) positive in six key geographies in June 2016 including an international market. As of April 2017, TravelTriangle has achieved unit economics profitability across all geographies in the market. With a team of 400+ people and a network of 650+ expert agents across the globe, it has successfully served over 20 lakh+ travellers visiting the website every month with 65+ destinations on its platform, earning 95% positive customer reviews.



Speaking on the achievement, Sankalp Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder, TravelTriangle said, “In the fiscal year ending March 2017, we have accomplished two key objectives. First, we ensured that we achieve enough liquidity in the marketplace. Second, we were able to break even on all transactions and reach to unit economics profitability across whole of business. In the next year, our goal is to make TravelTriangle EBITDA profitable – a feat which looks clearly possible on our roadmap to future growth.”



He further added that as the market is set to grow from 18 million to 30-50 million outbound travellers in the next 5-7 years, TravelTriangle is also expanding its market by providing new inventory that never existed in the market like weekend getaway packages, experiential holidays, etc. The cost of operations has been very low since travel agents work as independent contractors on their platform, ensuring a steady growth for the company. We are confident to command a double-digit market share in the fast-growing outbound market in the near future, he added.



