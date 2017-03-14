 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home OTAs Details

OTAS

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017, 19 : 30 PM [IST]

TravelTriangle launches its latest iOS mobile application
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
TravelTriangle, a holiday marketplace, has launched its iOS mobile application. The same has clocked over 30,000 downloads since its launch with a 4+ rating on App Store. The application allows users to browse listed destinations on the platform to design and book customized holiday packages on the go.

Commenting on the iOS app launch, Prabhat Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO, TravelTriangle, said, “TravelTriangle is currently growing faster than any other online travel marketplaces in the country. With a combination of tech expertise and insights on the Indian travel sector and consumer behaviour, we are enabling travellers to book highly-customized and theme-based holidays on the go.”

In addition to searching and booking holiday packages, TravelTriangle also allows its users to compare packages from different travel agents & chat with them. The platform also allows users to make payments in convenient installments upon the closure of a quote, thereby significantly enhancing the user experience and ease-of-booking.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd