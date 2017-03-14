Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS TravelTriangle launches its latest iOS mobile application TravelTriangle, a holiday marketplace, has launched its iOS mobile application. The same has clocked over 30,000 downloads since its launch with a 4+ rating on App Store. The application allows users to browse listed destinations on the platform to design and book customized holiday packages on the go.



Commenting on the iOS app launch, Prabhat Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO, TravelTriangle, said, “TravelTriangle is currently growing faster than any other online travel marketplaces in the country. With a combination of tech expertise and insights on the Indian travel sector and consumer behaviour, we are enabling travellers to book highly-customized and theme-based holidays on the go.”



In addition to searching and booking holiday packages, TravelTriangle also allows its users to compare packages from different travel agents & chat with them. The platform also allows users to make payments in convenient installments upon the closure of a quote, thereby significantly enhancing the user experience and ease-of-booking.



