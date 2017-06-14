Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Travkart & Planet Abled collaborate to offer accessible tours Travkart, an Online Travel Agent (OTA) from Holidays by Sahibji Pvt. Ltd., has collaborated with Planet Abled, an accessible travel solutions company, to offer curated holiday packages and specially designed itineraries for travellers with disabilities.



The OTA will introduce an ‘Accessible Travel’ tab on its website which can be used by the travellers with disabilities to browse and book curated holiday packages. Together with Planet Abled, they will provide inclusive and accessible travel solutions and leisure excursions for people with disabilities modified to suit their special needs.



Speaking on the collaboration, Manheer Singh Sethi, Co-founder, Travkart.com, said, “Awareness about special travel needs is highly inadequate in India and people with disabilities find it difficult to be accepted as a part of the society. We are enthusiastic about syncing our synergies with such a unique organization as Planet Abled and bring about a big social change in the travel industry. This collaboration will make Travkart the first travel brand to introduce a dedicated section offering accessible and curated travel packages for disabled individuals, and will set a new service benchmark in the Indian travel and tourism industry.”



Neha Arora, Founder, Planet Abled commented, "We have identified the gap and initiated a movement to give them the freedom to travel, overcome challenges, and participate in mainstream leisure and travel. Through our collaboration with Travkart, we want to provide a larger and more inclusive tourism platform where people with different needs travel together, breaking all barriers and social inhibitions."



