Travkart hires Global CFO as Financial Advisor Travkart.com, an Online Travel Agent (OTA) has announced the hiring of financial advisory firm Global CFO which provides virtual CFO and funds raising services to companies.



GlobalCFO.in represented by Rajan Bhatia works with high potential, disruptive business models which have the potential to be a stock exchange listed company in the near future. "GlobalCFO.in works primarily to help companies to scale up, get private equity funding and get listed on India’s premier stock exchanges,” he said.



Travkart has been revamping the top leadership team recently for the immediate countrywide growth and expansion after its launch of new mobile apps which has already shown tremendous high quality response.



Bhatia is an eminent and experienced Chartered Accountant & alumnus of prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University with over 18+ years of financial, business and entrepreneurial experience of working with entrepreneurs, investors and with MNCs at senior financial positions like The Oberoi Group of Hotels, Indus Balaji Private Equity, World Health Organization and many more.



GlobalCFO.in founded by CA Rajan Bhatia along with his highly experienced team of professionals works with investors and high potential, disruptive business models which have potential to be a stock exchange listed company in the near future.



