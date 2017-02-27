 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home OTAs Details

OTAS

Monday, 27 February, 2017, 11 : 45 AM [IST]

Travkart hires Global CFO as Financial Advisor
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Travkart.com, an Online Travel Agent (OTA) has announced the hiring of financial advisory firm Global CFO which provides virtual CFO and funds raising services to companies.

GlobalCFO.in represented by Rajan Bhatia works with high potential, disruptive business models which have the potential to be a stock exchange listed company in the near future. "GlobalCFO.in works primarily to help companies to scale up, get private equity funding and get listed on India’s premier stock exchanges,” he said.

Travkart has been revamping the top leadership team recently for the immediate countrywide growth and expansion after its launch of new mobile apps which has already shown tremendous high quality response.

Bhatia is an eminent and experienced Chartered Accountant & alumnus of prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University with over 18+ years of financial, business and entrepreneurial experience of working with entrepreneurs, investors and with MNCs at senior financial positions like The Oberoi Group of Hotels, Indus Balaji Private Equity, World Health Organization and many more.

GlobalCFO.in founded by CA Rajan Bhatia along with his highly experienced team of professionals works with investors and high potential, disruptive business models which have potential to be a stock exchange listed company in the near future.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd