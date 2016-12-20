Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Travkart unveils its mobile app for Android users With a vision to unravel exceptional travel experiences and make them easily accessible and feasible for all, Travkart, the comprehensive travel service portal by Holidays by Sahibji Pvt. Ltd. has launched its mobile app on the Android platform. The iOS version will soon be out.



The 5.08 MB app will allow travellers to choose fixed departure packages (for all air, land and cruise packages) from the live inventory with instant confirmations as well as to book activities and tours on the go. The app will also offer a host of seamless payment options making the mobile booking experience all the more enjoyable. In addition, users can refer the app to friends on social platforms and earn discounts and cashback.



Commenting on the launch, Manheer Singh Sethi, Co-founder, Travkart.com said, “The simple and user-friendly mobile app is designed keeping in mind the comfort and convenience of the customer, whereas the unique features like booking themed holidays, viewing booking details, making payments online via credit points and instant confirmations promise to make the entire experience with Travkart simply delightful.”



Travkart was jointly founded by Manheer Singh Sethi and Gursahib Singh Sethi.



