Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Travkart.com launches special reward offers for its B2B partners With the festive season just around the corner, Travkart.com, a unit of Holidays by Sahibji Pvt. Ltd. recently launched an exclusive offer for its B2B partners. As part of its special festive bonanza, Travkart.com will reward its partners closing high-value bookings with a host of exciting prizes up for grabs. The offer will be valid on bookings done from September 25 to October 31, 2017 for the travel period beginning October 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018.



Bookings made between INR 50,000 to INR 10 lakh, agents will receive BookMyShow vouchers or shopping vouchers of different amounts up to INR 8,500. The top prizes for booking values between INR 10 lakh to INR 40 lakh will include an Android smart phone, 32" LED TV, Lenovo tablet, laptop, Goa air package for 2 PAX or split air conditioner. Agents who book holiday packages worth INR 40 lakh to INR 50 lakh will have a chance to win Thailand air package for 2 PAX and an iPhone 7 on booking of packages above INR 50 lakh.



Commenting on the offer, Manheer Singh Sethi, Co- founder, Travkart.com said, “We value the relationship with our B2B partners and are constantly looking for the best ways for them to maximise their sales opportunities. This is why we have launched this special offer to make holiday bookings more attractive for our partners so they can make the most out of the festive season surge in travel bookings, while having the chance to win exciting prizes in the process.”



The offer is applicable for bookings of hotels as well as both air and non-air holiday packages. In case of air packages, the offer will be applicable on FIT bookings and not on long weekends or peak dates. Prizes will be given as per the total monthly billing. Group bookings will not be eligible in this offer. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter