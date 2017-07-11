Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Trip Tap Toe signs MoU with Avis Cars; adds Self-drive Car Rental to its portfolio Trip Tap Toe, an online travel platform for booking worldwide flights, hotels and holidays, has signed an MoU with Avis Cars. Under this agreement, users of Trip Tap Toe can now rent self-drive cars at any international destination they travel to.



With a mission to extend seamless services and offer constant hand-holding to users, Trip Tap Toe has entered into this partnership with Avis Cars. This latest addition to its array of services makes it the only online travel platform in India offering consolidated travel related services under one brand name.



"At Trip Tap Toe, we believe in studying our target group/users extensively and getting an in-depth understanding of the kind of services/assistance they are seeking. We not only aim to be a travel booking platform for our users but also be their travel partners. We want to ensure a hassle-free experience across verticals such as air-tickets, hotel bookings, itineraries, 24*7 concierge assistance and now local commute in an international destination as well. This is yet another step forward towards our aim to become a one stop solution for discerning urban travellers who value both money and time and want to travel absolutely hassle-free," says Manuraj Singh Johar, Founder, Trip Tap Toe.



The key brand propositions of Trip Tap Toe include features such as consolidating hotel options from worldwide suppliers in a single feed and forwarding commissions received from airlines as discounts. The online travel player is associated with a global network of travel suppliers to curate personalized itineraries that offer local experience to users. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



