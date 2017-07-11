Trip Tap Toe signs MoU with Avis Cars; adds Self-drive Car Rental to its portfolio

Trip Tap Toe, an online travel platform for booking
worldwide flights, hotels and holidays, has signed an MoU with Avis
Cars. Under this agreement, users of Trip Tap Toe can now rent
self-drive cars at any international destination they travel to.
With a mission to extend seamless services and offer constant
hand-holding to users, Trip Tap Toe has entered into this partnership
with Avis Cars. This latest addition to its array of services makes it
the only online travel platform in India offering consolidated travel
related services under one brand name.
"At Trip Tap Toe, we believe in studying our target group/users
extensively and getting an in-depth understanding of the kind of
services/assistance they are seeking. We not only aim to be a travel
booking platform for our users but also be their travel partners. We
want to ensure a hassle-free experience across verticals such as
air-tickets, hotel bookings, itineraries, 24*7 concierge assistance and
now local commute in an international destination as well. This is yet
another step forward towards our aim to become a one stop solution for
discerning urban travellers who value both money and time and want to
travel absolutely hassle-free," says Manuraj Singh Johar, Founder, Trip
Tap Toe.
The key brand propositions of Trip Tap Toe include features such
as consolidating hotel options from worldwide suppliers in a single
feed and forwarding commissions received from airlines as discounts. The
online travel player is associated with a global network of travel
suppliers to curate personalized itineraries that offer local experience
to users.