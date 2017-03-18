Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS TripAdvisor rolls out chatbot feature on Facebook Messenger TripAdvisor rolled out a new feature-TripAdvisor chatbot, a real time interactive platform, where ask for travel advice and recommendations regarding popular restaurants, attractions, hotels, and flights which is now available on Facebook Messenger.



With this new feature now you can send TripAdvisor a message via Facebook Messenger asking where to stay, eat, or what to do anytime, anywhere. TripAdvisor will scour our millions of reviews to instantly provide with the best recommendation – all within the Facebook Messenger platform experience. TripAdvisor’s bot will eventually learn what you like in the perfect trip. In fact, the more questions you ask, the better, as it gets smarter with each new inquiry.



Chatbots are simple artificial intelligence computer systems that you can chat with via text. Many people use them to help get things done, or even to be entertained.

