 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home OTAs Details

OTAS

Saturday, 18 March, 2017, 11 : 00 AM [IST]

TripAdvisor rolls out chatbot feature on Facebook Messenger
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
TripAdvisor rolled out a new feature-TripAdvisor chatbot, a real time interactive platform, where ask for travel advice and recommendations regarding popular restaurants, attractions, hotels, and flights which is now available on Facebook Messenger.

With this new feature now you can send TripAdvisor a message via Facebook Messenger asking where to stay, eat, or what to do anytime, anywhere. TripAdvisor will scour our millions of reviews to instantly provide with the best recommendation – all within the Facebook Messenger platform experience. TripAdvisor’s bot will eventually learn what you like in the perfect trip. In fact, the more questions you ask, the better, as it gets smarter with each new inquiry.

Chatbots are simple artificial intelligence computer systems that you can chat with via text. Many people use them to help get things done, or even to be entertained.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd