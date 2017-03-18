TripAdvisor rolls out chatbot feature on Facebook Messenger

TripAdvisor rolled out a new feature-TripAdvisor
chatbot, a real time interactive platform, where ask for travel advice
and recommendations regarding popular restaurants, attractions, hotels,
and flights which is now available on Facebook Messenger.
With
this new feature now you can send TripAdvisor a message via Facebook
Messenger asking where to stay, eat, or what to do anytime, anywhere.
TripAdvisor will scour our millions of reviews to instantly provide with
the best recommendation – all within the Facebook Messenger platform
experience. TripAdvisor’s bot will eventually learn what you like in the
perfect trip. In fact, the more questions you ask, the better, as it
gets smarter with each new inquiry.
Chatbots are simple artificial intelligence computer systems that you
can chat with via text. Many people use them to help get things done, or
even to be entertained.