Via.com & jewellery marketplace Jewelsouk.com join hands Via.com, an Online Travel Agent (OTA) has now tied up with Jewelsouk.com, an online jewellery marketplace with multi-brand, multi-category offerings, to sell exclusive branded collections of gold and diamond jewellery through VIA outlets. VIA agents can book products from Jewelsouk for their customers on the agent portal or mobile app.



Speaking about the partnership, Swaminathan Vedaranyam, Chief Executive Officer, VIA said, “Jewelsouk is an exciting name and we are happy to join hands with them. This is the first-of-its kind tie up where a reputed jewellery brand is partnering with one of the largest assisted e-commerce networks in India. It is also the first time when collections from Jewelsouk will be available in our outlets apart from its own retail network.”



Vedaranyam added saying, “The company has always strived to increase product lines for its agents so they can cater to a larger set of audience. Via.com has already launched assisted e-commerce for our agents. The addition of Jewelsouk is one of our biggest initiatives to add more value to our assisted e-commerce programme. Jewelsouk, being a reputed brand, will enhance credibility and reach of our agents. VIA is targeting business worth INR 200 crore in assisted e-commerce this year and the tie-up will help in facilitating the same.”



Talking about the new tie up, Kaushik Mukherjee, CEO, Jewelsouk added, “We are happy to partner with Via.com. VIA has a huge offline network of agents. The partnership will help us spread our brand awareness in a larger market and garner more customers.”



Under the association, over 400 products from seven leading gold and diamond jewellery brands from Jewelsouk — Asmi, Gili, Nakshatra, Sangini, Nirvana, Shuddhi, Lumineux Uno— will be available on the VIA platform for its agents at prices ranging from INR 1,000 - 30,000. It would cover all categories of jewellery such as rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces, bangles, nose pins and tanmaniya. The collection is available at select VIA outlets and will eventually be rolled out across all VIA outlets in India.



