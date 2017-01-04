Via.com UAE launches cash on delivery service

Understanding the need for Cash on Delivery (COD)
service in UAE where a majority of customers are still hesitant in
making use of credit cards, an Online Travel Agent (OTA) - Via.com has
announced the launch of its COD service in UAE.
The COD facility will now enable the customers to make travel
bookings with Via.com and pay cash against the travel bookings. This
facility is currently available only for international flight bookings
and will eventually be available for holiday packages and hotel bookings
in the near future. The COD service will add a new stream of offline
customers to the customer base of Via.com, especially those who are
reluctant in using the electronic payment mechanism.
Talking
about the new development, Sanjay Gupta, Business Head - India and
Middle East, Via.com said, “With this new COD option, we hope to reach
out to more customers in UAE who have limited access to credit or debit
cards or are simply reluctant to use them. We are targeting a spurt in
the number of transactions through this service in the next six months.”
After launching its Dubai operations in 2014, the company has
been expanding and strengthening its position in the region with a slew
of initiatives for the users and agents in the region. Recently, Via.com
has launched operations in Oman. Going forward, Via.com is also looking
at launching operations in Saudi Arabia in the next few months.