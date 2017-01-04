Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Via.com UAE launches cash on delivery service Understanding the need for Cash on Delivery (COD) service in UAE where a majority of customers are still hesitant in making use of credit cards, an Online Travel Agent (OTA) - Via.com has announced the launch of its COD service in UAE.



The COD facility will now enable the customers to make travel bookings with Via.com and pay cash against the travel bookings. This facility is currently available only for international flight bookings and will eventually be available for holiday packages and hotel bookings in the near future. The COD service will add a new stream of offline customers to the customer base of Via.com, especially those who are reluctant in using the electronic payment mechanism.



Talking about the new development, Sanjay Gupta, Business Head - India and Middle East, Via.com said, “With this new COD option, we hope to reach out to more customers in UAE who have limited access to credit or debit cards or are simply reluctant to use them. We are targeting a spurt in the number of transactions through this service in the next six months.”



After launching its Dubai operations in 2014, the company has been expanding and strengthening its position in the region with a slew of initiatives for the users and agents in the region. Recently, Via.com has launched operations in Oman. Going forward, Via.com is also looking at launching operations in Saudi Arabia in the next few months.



