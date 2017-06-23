Via.com wins DMA Asia Awards for BOTS 2016

Omni-channel travel, retail & fintech company, Via.com has won the Best Marketing Award for ‘Biggest Online Travel Sale (BOTS) 2016’ in the travel and hospitality segment. The award was presented in Singapore by DMA Asia ECHO Awards, which honours the creative par excellence in marketing and advertising campaigns, that have raised the bar of originality, response strategy, interactivity and marketing impact.



Speaking on the occasion and commenting about the award, Swaminathan Vedaranyam, Chief Executive Officer, VIA said, “Our endeavour to improve customer experience through our digital transformation has been recognised by industry experts yet again. This is another fantastic feat for VIA. This honour showcases our commitment in offering out-of-this-world experiences to the discerning traveller and redefining the travel e-commerce landscape in India.”





During the campaign, Via.com’s transactions increased by 150% and received a remarkable 400 million impressions in just a span of five days, Vedaranyam added. The five-day long second edition of VIA’s Biggest Online Travel Sale (BOTS 2.0) in November 2016 focussed on travel bookings for the then upcoming Winter Holiday season and beyond. BOTS 2.0 provided attractive jaw-dropping offers and big discounts across flights, hotels and holiday packages. This was a first-of-its kind omni channel sale as BOTS 2.0 was not just available on its website, mobile site and mobile app but also at over 75,000 VIA agents’ outlets and at over 5000 corporate partners.