Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home OTAs Details OTAS Yatra.com ties up with Truecaller; introduces one-tap registration Yatra.com, an Online Travel Agent (OTA), has tied up with Truecaller allowing new users to sign up on Yatra’s Android mobile application using their Truecaller account providing a convenient and seamless experience.



Through this integration of TrueSDK, Yatra now offers phone number based on-boarding and verification, which significantly reduces friction in user on-boarding. Any user having the Truecaller app and signing up to Yatra for the first time will have a completely seamless experience with their user details being auto-filled in the Yatra app. Adding another layer of convenience and security, integration of TrueSDK on Yatra’s mobile app will make mobile number verification a simple and easy process.



Speaking on the partnership Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com, said, “At Yatra, we are constantly thinking of new and innovative ideas to make user interface simple and convenient for our customers and the partnership with Truecaller is a firm step in that direction. Truecaller’s TrueSDK will help in instant user verification, hence simplifying the app on boarding experience. It will make the authentication swift and secure for our users.”



Commenting on this partnership, Priyam Bose, Director of Worldwide Developer Relations, Truecaller said, “Minimising friction becomes even more critical especially when users are fulfilling their diverse travel needs via mobile apps-from user registration to last mile booking. Truecaller’s TrueSDK has become the right fit for users and app businesses alike in fulfilling this critical need with its flexible and one touch phone number based sign in. With Yatra, we are truly committed to offer a simplified user registration experience for millions of users.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter