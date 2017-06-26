Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS 16th Thailand Travel Mart Plus records 423 buyers from 56 countries Thailand’s main travel trade show, the Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2017 (TTM+), held from June 14-16, 2017 at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre (CMECC) hailed great success in promoting tourism and the tourism service business sector in Thailand as well as the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS). After successful two-year run in the Northern capital of Chiang Mai, the event will move to the resort city of Pattaya in 2018.



The event was attended by 423 buyers from 56 countries. Although the main markets of China, India, Russia, Europe and the UK dominated the list, the focus on buyers from the eastern European countries, Latin America and South Africa. Moreover, first-time buyers comprised 47.8% of the total. This year, the show was attended by 362 sellers from Thailand and the neighbouring Mekong countries, the vast majority of whom were small & medium sized hotels and boutique resorts emerging by the dozens, all over the country.



The theme “Delivering Unique Experiences” was designed to be in line with the overall tourism marketing slogan. All the pre and post-tours were specially selected to include the spectacular range of Royal Projects, Northern Thai museums, restaurants, community-based products and heritage sites in line with that theme.



Soraya Homchuen, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in Mumbai commented, "Over the years TTM+ has been providing an excellent platform for the potential business buyers and sellers to connect with the right partners and to boost their profiles in the international market. This year too, buyers, sellers and all other visitors have been greatly impressed as the event was very productive and helped buyers find the right products and services that they were seeking to maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly changing environment."



