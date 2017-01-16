Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS 36th ASEAN Tourism Forum commences in Singapore To highlight “Shaping Our Tourism Journey Together" theme The 36th ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) has commenced in Singapore to be held from January 16-20, 2017. Themed “Shaping Our Tourism Journey Together”, ATF 2017 will support the continuous, collective efforts by ASEAN members to address challenges and opportunities as ASEAN jointly develops and grows the tourism industry in the region.



Highlights of the event include official launch of VisitASEAN@50 Campaign at the Opening Gala on January 18. The Visit ASEAN@50: Golden Celebration campaign will be officially launched by the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong; ASEAN Secretary General, Le Luong Minh and ASEAN Tourism Ministers. 50 special packages have been selected by ASEAN NTOs for the campaign, which aims to attract 121 million international visitor arrivals to the region by end of 2017, up from 109 million in 2015.



For the first time, ASEAN will honour outstanding tourism communities measured against ASEAN’s CBT standards. These include the inclusive and ethical presentation of a community’s social, historical and natural assets and compliance on practical issues such as accommodation, safety and hygiene. There will also be awards for private sector distinction in the homestay sector. The awards presentations take place on January 20.



All 10 ASEAN member states will share updates on their latest destination news, goals, partnerships and service innovations. Key highlights include information on Singapore’s new marketing strategy; Visit Laos Year 2018; Viet Nam’s new visa policies, including the visa exemption policy for European tourists; Myanmar’s update on tourism performance, skills development initiatives, and its new destination marketing promotions for 2017.



Held alongside TRAVEX @ ATF 2017 on January 17, 2017, 2pm to 5pm at Marina Bay Sands, the ATC, with the theme "Riding the Digital Wave: the Fourth Revolution", will offer attendees insights into changing travel patterns and their impact on businesses. This conference is open to all delegates of ATF 2017.



