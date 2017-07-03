Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS 5th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo to be held from July 7-9 Supported by China National Tourism Administration (CNTA), organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and co-ordinated by Macau Travel Agency Association, the 5th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) will be held in Hall D, Cotai Expo of The Venetian Macao from July 7-9.



As at the end of June, around 180 enterprises and entities from 40 countries and regions have confirmed their participation in MITE, including travel agencies, hotels, tourist attractions, transportation operators and travel related industries among others.



A range of exhibition zones and items will be highlighted at MITE this year in parallel with the Macao SAR Government's participation in the national Belt and Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development, in addition to showcasing Macao's advantages and what the city has to offer.



Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director, MGTO said in her speech that MITE seizes the latest development opportunities, leverages Macao's unique strengths and enhances its role as a bridge for exchange and co-operation, in parallel with the MSAR Government's work. Committed to the top-down design of the Belt and Road initiative, the SAR Government strives to systemically combine the related work with its endeavours to forge Macao into “one centre and one platform” and foster the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development, integrating such endeavours with national development.



With CNTA's great support and the collaborative efforts of all participating entities, she believes MITE will make an increasingly stronger impact in bringing together tourism and other related industries from the Mainland and worldwide, with the hope of creating a stronger partnership and business opportunities in tourism, while continuing to enhance Macao's role and function in the development of the national economy and its opening up to the world. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter