Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Abu Dhabi Food Festival 2016 inspires over 29,000 culinary enthusiasts The Abu Dhabi Food Festival (ADFF) 2016 has successfully concluded, having welcomed more than 29,000 visitors and food lovers from the region, contributing to positioning Abu Dhabi as a global culinary hub.



Organised by Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), the food festival, which ran from December 5 to 23 across the emirate, incorporated an outstanding line-up of food and beverage events, including the Gourmet Abu Dhabi experiences, Street Feast, and for the first time, the SIAL trade fair, the fastest-growing trade fair events in the MENA region for the food, beverage and hospitality sector.



Spanning over 19 days, ADFF attracted foodies and families who attended the festival's various events across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Gharbia and were offered a variety of experiences with celebrity chef appearances, food trucks, organic markets, themed dining experiences, and dedicated stations and cooking activities in malls across the emirates.



Sultan Al Dhaheri, Acting Executive Director - Tourism Sector, TCA Abu Dhabi, said, "This year's Abu Dhabi Food Festival was once again a resounding success that highlighted the emirate's culinary excellence and diversity. We took the festival's events and activities and made sure that they were spread across the emirate, to allow residents and visitors to experience not only exemplary food and beverages, but also highlights the wide diversity of Abu Dhabi and the attractions it hold. Abu Dhabi Food Festival has become one of the significant offerings on our annual calendar of events and we are adding more elements to it annually to further distinguish what we will offer."



