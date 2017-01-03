Abu Dhabi Food Festival 2016 inspires over 29,000 culinary enthusiasts

The Abu Dhabi Food Festival (ADFF) 2016 has
successfully concluded, having welcomed more than 29,000 visitors and
food lovers from the region, contributing to positioning Abu Dhabi as a
global culinary hub.
Organised by Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA Abu
Dhabi), the food festival, which ran from December 5 to 23 across the
emirate, incorporated an outstanding line-up of food and beverage
events, including the Gourmet Abu Dhabi experiences, Street Feast, and
for the first time, the SIAL trade fair, the fastest-growing trade fair
events in the MENA region for the food, beverage and hospitality sector.
Spanning over 19 days, ADFF attracted foodies and families who
attended the festival's various events across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and
Al Gharbia and were offered a variety of experiences with celebrity
chef appearances, food trucks, organic markets, themed dining
experiences, and dedicated stations and cooking activities in malls
across the emirates.
Sultan Al Dhaheri, Acting Executive Director - Tourism Sector,
TCA Abu Dhabi, said, "This year's Abu Dhabi Food Festival was once again
a resounding success that highlighted the emirate's culinary excellence
and diversity. We took the festival's events and activities and made
sure that they were spread across the emirate, to allow residents and
visitors to experience not only exemplary food and beverages, but also
highlights the wide diversity of Abu Dhabi and the attractions it hold.
Abu Dhabi Food Festival has become one of the significant offerings on
our annual calendar of events and we are adding more elements to it
annually to further distinguish what we will offer."