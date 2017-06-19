Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Abu Dhabi records 1.6 million hotel guest arrivals from Jan-April 2017 New figures from Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi) show that Abu Dhabi welcomed 1.6 million guest arrivals year to end of April, a 7% growth compared to the same period in 2016.



As a single month, April has continued to build on the strong performance of the opening quarter of the year, posting a year-on-year increase of 15% in hotel guest arrivals.



Each of the six international tier-one markets of China, India, UK, USA, Germany and Saudi Arabia showed growth. Domestic hotel guest numbers in April also grew impressively, numbering 130,000, with each of the emirate’s three districts Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions all experiencing an upturn in arrivals.



Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General, TCA Abu Dhabi, said, "Efforts to stimulate interest in our destination continue unabated and we are encouraged by our latest hotel guest arrival results which continue to show strong progress. As we expand our year-round programme of events and develop new cultural and family attractions, we expect even greater traction in enticing more people to explore the emirate."



As far as the detail of April is concerned, China has maintained its position as the largest overseas source market with 131,253 hotel guest arrivals, followed by India with 104,436 and the UK with 86,529. The surge from China reflects the recent relaxation of entry visa rules, with Chinese visitors now given visas on arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport or other points of entry into the UAE. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter