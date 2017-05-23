Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Abu Dhabi scores top ranking in Guest Experience Index across UAE Abu Dhabi has maintained its position as the number one destination in the UAE for guest satisfaction in a report by travel and hotel data specialist organisation, Olery. Abu Dhabi takes the top spot in the UAE, clearly outranking its two popular neighbours Dubai and Sharjah. Ranked as a separate destination it would occupy the second place, behind only Cyprus.



The report’s findings highlight Abu Dhabi’s leading position among cities in the Arabian Gulf, with the overall Guest Experience Index registering an 82.8 score, up from 82.2 from the 2016 report from over 160,000 reviews posted for Abu Dhabi. The emirate was recognised by guests for its overall value-for-money as a place to visit, with Abu Dhabi’s score for that particular category 85.7.



The Emirate also scored 88.6 for its excellence of location, an improvement on the previous year’s score of 87.9. Visitors also considered the rooms the cleanest and best in the Middle East with the quality of the service also highlighted in the reviews. The emirate’s cleanliness category scored 91 out of 100, with quality of rooms and quality of service scoring 89.4 and 89.3 respectively.



More than 4.4 million guest arrivals were recorded in the emirate in 2016, which set a new annual record, with an increase of 8% over 2015. The number of guest nights reached 12,031,628 last year. Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority has set a target to welcome 4.9 million guests into the emirate for 2017, which is a year-on-year rise of 10%. The UAE capital has already welcomed impressive guest arrival figures during the first quarter of this year. During the January to March period there was an increase of 4% in hotel guest arrivals over the corresponding period in 2016, with 1,164,313 guest arrivals registered, and 3,119,127 guest nights recorded in the same period.



Also, Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi) has announced the full programme of this year's edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Season, which will be held from 20th July to 20th August. TCA Abu Dhabi has joined with leading UAE event organisers, partners and stakeholders to bring spectacular international events and activities to multiple venues across the emirate, and deliver a memorable summer season for both residents and overseas visitors.



Along with a full calendar of shows for all the family across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, hotels, malls and attractions will offer enticing promotions and prizes throughout the month-long festivities.



