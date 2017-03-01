Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Abu Dhabi Tourism & Film Commission attend India International Film Tourism Conclave The Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi) and Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC) joined forces at the India International Film Tourism Conclave (IIFTC), a film tourism initiative, with the aim of highlighting Abu Dhabi's prime filming locations and offerings.



Taking place in Mumbai from February 23-25, IIFTC gathered together tourism boards, film commissions and production services companies from around the world all under one roof. During the three-day event, ADFC promoted its financial incentives, location diversity, production resources and professional support.



"We are delighted to be joining TCA Abu Dhabi at IIFTC as we work hand-in-hand to promote Abu Dhabi and what it has to offer the international production industry," said Jassim Al Nowais, Manager, ADFC adding, "Abu Dhabi's comprehensive offerings make productions of any size a true success. Our attractive 30% cash rebate and fantastic locations have successfully attracted a number of high-profile productions over the past few years including Star Wars, Fast & Furious 7, Dishoom, Bang Bang and Baby. We are actively working to attract more productions from India."



Sultan Al Dhaheri, Acting Executive Director Tourism, TCA Abu Dhabi, said, "The chance to showcase the incredible diversity of landscapes, heritage and attractions in Abu Dhabi to Indian film-makers was a golden opportunity to build awareness of our destination. Working in partnership with the ADFC allows us to encourage more production companies to consider the emirate as an evocative location for filming."



