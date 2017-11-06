STRATEGY

Abu Dhabi Tourism to work with select Tour Operators to promote standalone packages in India Abu Dhabi Tourism in order to come out of the shadows of Dubai and as part of increasing Indian visitors' overnights in the destination will be working with select trade partners in India to promote standalone packages of Abu Dhabi. The idea is to reverse the trend of selling Abu Dhabi as an extension of the Dubai packages to travellers. The Tourism Agency of the Emirate feels that Abu Dhabi has more to offer to travellers in terms of diverse experiences to appeal to different segments of travellers in comparison to Dubai and therefore has reasons to be a stand alone destination.



“After four years of our marketing and promotional efforts in the India market, we feel that we are now ready to take off as a standalone destination,” informed Ikram Atitar, International Media Relations Executive, Abu Dhabi Tourism Board. In terms of adventure, culinary experiences, culture, etc., Abu Dhabi has a definite edge.



“Abu Dhabi comprise of three distinct regions in Abu Dhabi City, Al Dhafra and Al Ain, which we have started promoting jointly. The whole objective behind our road show and Abu Dhabi week celebration is to increase the knowledge and awareness about these three regions, and thereby increase the overnights,” said Bejan Dinshaw, Country Manager, Abu Dhabi Tourism in India. “We had very interesting talks with tour operators in Mumbai. As a result we soon expect travel packages coming up offering 3 nights in Abu Dhabi and 1 day return to Dubai,” he said.



Talking about the destination marketing and promotions in India, Atitar said that the Tourism Board had revamped its destination campaign in last November and communicating it through various trade, media and consumer events in markets like India and China. “India and China are major source markets for us,” she added.



She said that there are new events and attractions coming up which will add to the tourism spectacle of the destination. The first Louvre museum outside France will be opening in Abu Dhabi in a week’s time, followed by Warner Bros theme park in quarter two next year. The entertainment island of Yas will have Sea World opening next year adding another reason for leisure and adventure seekers, she said.



Dinshaw said that travel trade partnerships are quite important for India market as 80% of the travel between India and Abu Dhabi is still handled by the trade. In order to cement trade relationships and create destination awareness, Abu Dhabi Tourism has partnered with Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) to hold training sessions in 18 cities across India, he said. He said these workshops will be organised in Tier II cities of Rajkot, Amritsar, Baroda, Jalandhar, Guwahati, etc.



