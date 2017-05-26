Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Amazing Thailand Grand Sale to kick-start from June 1 to July 31 The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) much anticipated annual Amazing Thailand Grand Sale campaign which has been held successfully for 18 consecutive years, will return this year as the ‘Thailand Shopping & Dining Paradise 2017’ and will be held from June 1 to July 31, 2017, in various cities across Thailand.



Under the Thailand Shopping & Dining Paradise 2017 campaign, hotels, airlines, restaurants, theme parks, department stores, spas, jewellry partners and participating outlets will be offering special promotions and steep discounts to encourage foreign travelers to enjoy shopping, dining, entertaining, and travelling within Thailand throughout the two-month period. The campaign will offer discount from 5% to 80% on various products.



Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said, “This year the campaign has been renamed to reflect the positive image and to strengthen the recognition of Thailand as a leading shopping and dining paradise in Asia. This is especially as cities across Thailand have seen new developments and facilities opening up to serve the shopping and dining enthusiasts.”



Commenting on the campaign, Soraya Homchuen, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in Mumbai said, “Over the years ‘The Amazing Thailand Grand Sale’ has gained popularity across regions and has contributed immensely to boost the footfalls and visitor expenditure. This year too we are certain that the campaign will enhance the image of Thailand as a preferred shopping destination and will attract tourists from India. As Thailand is a wonderland for shopaholics, we take this opportunity to welcome Indian tourists to be a part of this shopping extravaganza and hope they take away lot of wonderful experiences and great bargains.”



Supasorn further added, “The campaign is organised during the ‘Green Season’ so there is no better time to come to Thailand if you are a serious shoppers. We have a wide range of tourism products and travel services from every region joining this campaign. This campaign will ensure to all visitors that Thailand will continue being a leading “preferred destination” for every visitor to Thailand.”



Among the campaign partners include major credit cards – Visa International, MasterCard, UnionPay, and JCB, department stores and shopping malls nationwide, leading airlines, the Thai Hotels Associations Thai Restaurants Association, Thai Spa Association, and a lot more. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter