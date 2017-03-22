STRATEGY

Amid terror threat UK & US ban electronics on flights from Middle East countries As per The Washington Post report, Britain joined the United States on Tuesday in banning passengers travelling from airports in several Middle East countries from bringing laptops, tablets and other portable electronic devices on board with them when they fly. The UK ban applies to six countries (Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia), while the US ban applies to 10 airports in 8 countries. Fliers can still travel with these items, but they must be packed in their checked baggage on US- and UK-bound flights from airports across the countries, including a few busy transit hubs. The British ban will also include some cellphones and is expected to apply to all airports in the six nations.



The 8 countries for US ban on 10 airports are Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Officials said the airports were selected based on the "current threat picture." The airports are: Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) in Jordan, Cairo International Airport (CAI) in Egypt, Ataturk International Airport (IST) in Turkey, King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) and King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait International Airport (KWI) in Kuwait, Mohammed V International Airport (CMN) in Morocco, Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Qatar and Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) in the United Arab Emirates.



A spokesman for the British Prime Minister's office said the measures were based on the "same intelligence the US relies on." Senior US administration officials said the rules were prompted by "evaluated intelligence" that terrorists continue to target commercial aviation by "smuggling explosives in portable electronic devices."



"Based on this information, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and Transportation Security Administration Acting Administrator Huban Gowadia has determined it is necessary to enhance security procedures for passengers at certain last-point-of-departure airports to the United States," officials said late Monday.



Federal officials initially described the ban as indefinite. But a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security, David Lapan, said the directive runs until October 14 and could be extended for another year "should the evaluation of the threat remain the same."



The officials would not provide details on the threats. One example they cited involved a bomb, possibly hidden in a laptop that exploded on board a Somali plane going from Mogadishu to Djibouti, not a US.-bound flight.



However, a person familiar with the security warning said the government has long been concerned about the aspirations of a Syria-based terrorist group to build explosive devices hidden inside electronics in a way that would be hard to detect.



Under the restrictions, travellers to the US from 10 mostly Middle Eastern airports will be required to put all personal electronic devices larger than a cellphone or smartphone in their checked baggage. US. airlines are not affected by the ban because none offer direct US-bound flights from the affected airports.



Officials said the change will affect passengers who travel on roughly 50 daily flights. Crew members are not included in the device ban. US officials began outlining the new rules to carriers Sunday.



A spokesman for the International Air Transport Association, which represents international carriers including Royal Jordanian, said they were not informed of the new restrictions and were working to get additional information from US. authorities.



Officials said airlines will have 96 hours to comply with the restrictions. Carriers that fail to follow them risk losing their authorization to operate in the United States. (Source: The Washington Post)



INDUSTRY REACTS

Sharat Dhall, COO, B2C, Yatra.com



“The ban by the US and UK authorities prohibiting in-cabin electronic devices including laptops, tablets, cameras, DVD players, etc. on passenger flights from eight countries including some key Middle Eastern airports, will complicate life for both business and leisure travellers. While business travellers are accustomed to working while travelling, leisure passengers often use their laptops or tablets for entertainment on these long flights. From an India point of view, this announcement should be a gain for carriers like Jet Airways and Air India which typically fly via Europe, as travellers will prefer airlines which allow them to use these gadgets and be connected during their travel.”

