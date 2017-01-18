Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS ARK Travels to charter SuperStar Gemini for corporate groups ARK Travels, a Preferred Sales Agent (PSA) for Star Cruises in India, will charter SuperStar Gemini, the luxury cruise to host around 1,000 corporate travellers on February 8, 2017. It will be a two-night cruise sailing Singapore-Malaysia-Singapore.



Elaborating more on the sailing, Anju Tandon, CEO, ARK Travels, said, “Charter cruises have grown popular within short passage of time. Large corporate groups charter the cruises to enjoy their leisure time. We will continue innovating our services and this year’s sailing is the replica of last year’s sailing wherein we took Bollywood celebrities to experience the delight offered at SuperStar Gemini. For the corporate groups sailing with us this time, it will be an entertaining cruise sailing.”



Cruise travel has emerged as one of the latest trend for all segments of travellers. Be it corporate travellers or families or honeymooners, the demand of cruise travel is increasing for every segment as the needs of entertainment, food and activities are all fulfilled under one umbrella. The demand from Indian travellers for cruise sailing has resulted in drawing the attention of various international cruise brands to Indian ports, making all the players involved with this industry quite hopeful of good business in the coming years.



"ARK Travels is continuously working towards innovating its services and increasing its delivery levels. During last year's charter sailing, we had a booking of around 500 cabins and this year we are expecting to superseed those numbers with approx 450 cabins booked already. Also, for the Norwegian Cruise Line sailing in May and June, the numbers have reached to approx 300 bookings for Alaska and Mediterranean cruise vacations. All in all there is an upward trend and we are extremely positive about it and hope to maintain the same in future," said Tandon.



