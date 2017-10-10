Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Australia records 15% growth in Indian arrivals for the YE June 2017 Tourism Australia for the year ended (YE) June 2017 recorded over 277,100 Indian tourists thereby reflecting a significant growth of 15% as compared to the same period last year, making India the ninth largest inbound market for tourist arrivals. This increase also marks a double digit growth for the fourth consecutive year.



As per the report, Maharashtra ranked as the leading source market for Australia from India. For the year ended June 2017, over 59,000 tourists from Maharashtra visited Australia spending AUD 310 million (approx. INR 1,550 crores) on their Australian holiday. Maharashtra contributed to a growth of 18% and 41% in arrivals and spend respectively, for the year ended June 2017.



Commenting on the tourism statistics, Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf, Tourism Australia, said, "Over the years, we have undertaken several focused campaigns as part of our consumer outreach efforts. Our collaboration with Zee Marathi’s popular show, ChalaHawaYeuDya, over the past two years, has definitely helped us to not only build awareness, but also drive visitation from our number one state. We also work closely with our key Aussie Specialist Agents and airline partners to offer a compelling reason for potential travellers to choose Australia as their next holiday destination. Visitors from Maharashtra are looking forward to experiences, including aquatic & coastal (beaches), self-drive, nature, wildlife and adventure on their Australian sojourn. With a growing penchant for travel, we expect growth from our top metro cities to continue over the years to follow.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



