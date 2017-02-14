Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Austria Tourism to build on 2016 visitor arrival growth from India by targeting young travellers and Bollywood The Austria National Tourist Office (ANTO) is hopeful of continuing its record growth of 2016 from the Indian market in 2017 by targeting more young travellers as well as film production units. Austria has registered a record growth of about 25%, both in tourist arrivals as well as overnights from India last year, which is highest among its overseas source markets.



Speaking to media on the conclusion of the 3-city roadshow, Christine Mukherji, Director, ANTO, said that among the 55 source markets Austria Tourism tracks, India had the highest growth in percentage terms last year. Around 147,300 Indians visited Austria last year (a growth of 25%), with an overnight of 271,100 (growth of 24%). Even in the overnights, more than 60% of the Indian visitors stayed in 4 and 5-star hotels, she said.



Elaborating on the reasons fuelling this growth, Mukherji said that there has been a shift from conventional destinations like Switzerland due to cost factor and people’s interest to explore unexplored destinations. “Austria has similar or more to offer than Switzerland and at a far lesser cost,” she said. Austria is quite peaceful and not affected by any security related issues and people are very hospitable, she added.



Talking about the trends and changing profiles of travellers, Mukherji said that there has been realisation among young independent travellers that they can explore Austria independently without the help of tour escorts. Food is no more an issue with Indian travellers, she added.



Austria has also become a preferred destination for film production units from India over the years. Destinations like Inns’ Bruck have seen phenomenal traction with Bollywood producers. Popular soap opera like Pardes Mei Hai Mera Dil, films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were shot in Inns’Bruck. Peter Unsinn, Manager International Marketing of Innsbruck Tourism, mentioned that the Tourism Board will be releasing a Bollywood map showcasing places were popular Indian movies are shot soon.



Klemens Kollenz, Sales & Marketing Manager, Salzburg Provincial Tourism said there has been a surge in Indian numbers to Salzburg in the last couple of years. India which was not even top 25 destinations for the province has emerged among top 15 in 2016 with more than 35% growth in overnights, he said.



Vienna, the capital city, also registered big jump in Indian arrivals to the tune of 32% in 2016. Isabella Rauter, PR Manager for Vienna Tourist Board, said that Vienna is the most romantic city in Europe and have a lot of offer to young travellers including, honeymooners and families.



Air India operates flights from Delhi to Vienna three days a week. Talking about the connectivity, Mukherji said that Air India has the best timing both ways and have been a major factor for visitor number growth from India.





