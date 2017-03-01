Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS AVIAREPS commences operations in Azerbaijan and Georgia AVIAREPS has expanded its international market presence with the opening of an office in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku. The new office is responsible for conducting General Sales Agent (GSA), marketing, PR and trade promotion activities for airlines, destinations, tourism services and other representative activities for both the markets of Azerbaijan and neighbouring Georgia. The Baku office becomes the 61st office within the AVIAREPS group, and extends the AVIAREPS network to 46 countries worldwide.



Azerbaijan as an outbound travel market has seen significant growth in recent years and is forecast to grow further. With a population of 9.9 million, Azerbaijan is the 4th largest economy in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). In 2016 over 5.1 million outbound trips were taken by Azerbaijanis, making it an attractive emerging market with numerous opportunities for airlines, tourism authorities and retail attractions to increase their arrival numbers and mix, as well as visitor expenditure.



Edgar Lacker, Chief Executive Officer, AVIAREPS said,“Azerbaijan, as a dynamic emerging market, has long been in the sights of our international clients. With our new office opened and specialised team in place, we are extremely proud and excited to become part of the Azerbaijan and Georgia corporate landscapes. Through our new Baku office, we look forward to not only providing our clients with the professional support and expertise for them to grow in these markets, but also to reach out to Azerbaijani entities and corporations to further expand their international footprint through the AVIAREPS global network.”



Located in the largest and busiest business center of Baku, in the Khatai district, the new AVIAREPS office is minutes away from the city center and from the Heydar Aliyev Center. The AVIAREPS Azerbaijan office opens its doors already as the General Sales Agents (GSA) for two clients, including Singapore Airlines (starting April 2017) and AVIS Rent a Car.



Heading the AVIAREPS Azerbaijan office as Country Manager is Ayan Zeynalova, who has a Bachelor’s degree from the Azerbaijan Tourism Institute and from the Krems University in Austria, specialised in Tourism and Leisure Management. Her professional acumen also includes previous positions at the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau, where she was focused on the promotion of Azerbaijan internationally, as well as specialising in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions (MICE) development.



