Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Bahrain appoints Good Relations India as India Representative Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has appointed Good Relations India (GRI) as its official representative in India with immediate effect. Good Relations India will conceptualise, implement and promote marketing strategies for Bahrain in India.



Commenting on the appointment, Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al-Khalifa, CEO, BTEA said, “Although Bahrain has a number of unique offerings for tourists, we noticed that tour operators around the world did not have enough information or packages to push holidaymakers to visit the island. The new representative office would help bridge the gap and boost visitor numbers to the kingdom.”



Yousef AlKhan, Director - Marketing and Tourism promotion, BTEA added “BTEA took a huge step forward by introducing its new brand ‘Ours.Yours.Bahrain’ at the World Travel Market in London. We are now showcasing our new brand outside of the region. ‘Ours. Yours. Bahrain’ embraces the generosity and hospitality of our people, which visitors will surely feel when they come to Bahrain. Through Brand Bahrain, we are hoping to place Bahrain on the world map by not only showcasing its authentic culture and heritage but also the harmonious blend of an old and modern, business-friendly world.”



Dr. Iris Good, Chairman, Good Relations India stated, “We are thrilled to represent Bahrain in the Indian market. Having worked with the Bahrain Economic Development Board, GRI has an in-depth understanding of the kingdom. This will be put to optimum use in the implementation of the strategy for BTEA in the Indian market. Sunil Mathapati has been appointed the Indian representative for BTEA by GRI.”



The strategy for 2017 of BTEA, as specified by Sunil Mathapati, Country Manager-India, BTEA, would be a focused approach to attract MICE business and compel the traveller to consider it as a Stop Over Destination while also aiming to attract the Indian destination wedding market.



