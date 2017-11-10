STRATEGY

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Belarus appoints Salvia Promoters as its Tourism Representative office in India The Eastern European destination of Belarus has has appointed Delhi-based Salvia Promoters, a destination marketing company, as its Tourism Representation office in India. This appointment is aimed at growing its share of the burgeoning outbound travel market from India. Currently, Belarus records 2,000 visitors from India annually, with an estimated 75% of these visits comprising business travel. An MoU in this regard was signed in the presence of Vladimir Semashko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus in New Delhi recently on the sidelines of the state visit of their President Alexander Lukashenku to India in September, marking 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The agreement was signed by Filipp Guly, Chairman of Belarusian Touristic Union and Prashant Chaudhary, Managing Director, Salvia Promoters.



Commenting on the appointment of Salvia Promoters as Belarus Tourism’s India office, Guly said, “With close to 23 million annual overseas visits, India as a tourism source market is already huge and is recording strong growth year-on-year. Besides Indian travellers are big spender and a major contributor to tourism economy of the host destination. It was high time we established our presence in India and this could not have come at a better time as the two countries celebrates 25th anniversary of diplomatic relation this year. Going forward we are looking at considerably increasing our promotional activities in India in order to create greater awareness about Belarus.”



Furthermore, Guly also said, “Not only are our people very friendly, but as a former Soviet Union region Belarusian have the best memories of Indians and India’s culture. Therefore when Indian tourists come to Belarus, they will enjoy greater hospitality.”



Outlining Salvia’s plan in India to market Belarus, Chaudhary, said, “Our expertise in Russia and former Soviet Union countries like Belarus is unparalleled. We opened Russian market to Indian travellers 15 years ago and today there are about 100,000 Indian travelling to Russia every year. As Belarus Tourism Representative office in India our primary objective would be to grow Indian arrivals into the country. Going forward, both trade and consumers would see a lot more of Belarus through participation in travel exhibitions and marts and road shows in not just the bigger cities like Delhi and Mumbai, but also smaller tier cities. Besides, our outreach programme will also include aggressive media and PR activities, digital promotion, familiarisation tour of trade and media, among others.”



Chaudhary also pointed that Belarus along with bordering pre-Baltic republics of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia along with Scandinavian countries presents big opportunity for Indian outbound travel companies, not just because they make for the most exotic travel itineraries but also because this area, particularly, Belarus and Baltic countries are yet-to-be-discovered destinations for Indian travellers.



Guly particularly highlighted three key aspects of Belarus’s tourism attractiveness, that is, ‘nature’ as 40 % of the country is under forest cover. ‘Minsk’, the capital city is another major attraction with bustling nightlife, casinos, clubs, restaurants, shopping, etc. Another key attraction is ‘Ethnographic and historical offerings’, not just through historical buildings, museums and castles, but also through interactive telltale museums revealing the death and destruction during the World Wars I and II. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



