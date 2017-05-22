Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Bhutan Tourism eyes 20% growth from India with free online entry permit Records 43% increase in Indian arrivals in 2016 The Tourism Council of Bhutan announced that 209,570 tourists, including regional tourists (from India, Bangladesh and Maldives) visited the country and it recorded the highest tourist arrivals last year. Out of 146,797 regional tourists who visited last year, 138,201 were from India, an increase of about 43% from 97000 travellers in 2015. Overall, India has once again emerged as the topmost inbound source market for Bhutan. This year the destination is hopeful of achieving another 20% growth from the Indian market, said Damcho Rinzin, Head, Marketing and Promotion Division, Tourism Council of Bhutan.



On the foreign tourist arrival front, Chinese tourists dominated at 17% of the total visitors, followed by the United States of America at 13% and Japan at 9% at the second and third position. Thailand and UK made it to the fourth and fifth inbound markets.



Sharing information on the new online entry permit launched in January this year he said that they highly recommend the free online entry permit system as per which Indian nationals can avail permit in advance through a travel agent or their accommodation provider. The new facility had been launched by the Prime Minister of Bhutan this January for regional tourists coming in from India, Bangladesh and Maldives. Rinzin believes that this initiative will further boost travel demand from our regional markets.



He said, “Tourist arrivals shot up 35% last year, compared to the previous high of 16% in 2015, which was the highest growth percentage in the last five years, according to the recently released Bhutan Tourism Monitor 2016. This marked an increase in both regional and international arrivals. International arrivals recorded an increase of 35% and regional recorded 50% growth compared to arrivals in 2015. Regional visitors constituted 70% of all arrivals to Bhutan, of which, 69% arrived over land.”



Majority of international leisure travellers visited Bhutan for culture sightseeing and related activities which include Tshechu, Festivals, visiting Dzongs, monuments and experiencing Bhutanese ways of life. On average tourists from top 20 international market sources spend seven nights in Bhutan. Paro and Thimphu had almost equal number of visitors amounting to 27% and 26% respectively, followed by Punakha at 22%.



