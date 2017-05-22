Bhutan Tourism eyes 20% growth from India with free online entry permit

The Tourism Council of Bhutan announced that
209,570 tourists, including regional tourists (from India, Bangladesh
and Maldives) visited the country and it recorded the highest tourist
arrivals last year. Out of 146,797 regional tourists who visited last
year, 138,201 were from India, an increase of about 43% from 97000
travellers in 2015. Overall, India has once again emerged as the topmost
inbound source market for Bhutan. This year the destination is hopeful
of achieving another 20% growth from the Indian market, said Damcho
Rinzin, Head, Marketing and Promotion Division, Tourism Council of
Bhutan.
On the foreign tourist arrival front, Chinese tourists dominated
at 17% of the total visitors, followed by the United States of America
at 13% and Japan at 9% at the second and third position. Thailand and UK
made it to the fourth and fifth inbound markets.
Sharing information on the new online entry permit launched in
January this year he said that they highly recommend the free online
entry permit system as per which Indian nationals can avail permit in
advance through a travel agent or their accommodation provider. The new
facility had been launched by the Prime Minister of Bhutan this January
for regional tourists coming in from India, Bangladesh and Maldives.
Rinzin believes that this initiative will further boost travel demand
from our regional markets.
He said, “Tourist arrivals shot up 35% last year, compared to
the previous high of 16% in 2015, which was the highest growth
percentage in the last five years, according to the recently released
Bhutan Tourism Monitor 2016. This marked an increase in both regional
and international arrivals. International arrivals recorded an increase
of 35% and regional recorded 50% growth compared to arrivals in 2015.
Regional visitors constituted 70% of all arrivals to Bhutan, of which,
69% arrived over land.”
Majority of international leisure travellers visited Bhutan for
culture sightseeing and related activities which include Tshechu,
Festivals, visiting Dzongs, monuments and experiencing Bhutanese ways of
life. On average tourists from top 20 international market sources
spend seven nights in Bhutan. Paro and Thimphu had almost equal number
of visitors amounting to 27% and 26% respectively, followed by Punakha
at 22%.